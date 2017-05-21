Misfiring Bullets in trouble again

Malawi Tnm Super League giants Nyasa Big Bullets FC have been charged by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) for displaying unsporting behaviour.

The Malawi FA has confirmed that Nyasa Big Bullets have been charged after the team failed to control its supporters from displaying improper conduct.

According to a press statement made available to this publication, Bullets have been charged in accordance with article 24.1 and 24.20 of the Airtel top 8.

“As outlined in Articles 24.1 and 24.20 of the Airtel Top 8 Rules and Regulations the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) hereby charges NMC Big Bullets Football Club for displaying unsporting on the eve of the 2017 Airtel Top quarterfinal 4 second leg match between NMC Big Bullets Football Club and Silver Strikers Football Club on Saturday 20th May 2017 at the Mulanje Park,” reads part of the statement.

The statement further states that the team failed to control their supporters when they denied Silver Strikers access to train at Mulanje Park stadium on Saturday.

“NMC Big Bullets Football Club failed to take precaution measures to control their supporters from displaying improper conduct when they denied Silver Strikers Football Club access to train at the match venue on the eve of the above stated match, which is contrary to the Airtel Top 8 Rules and Regulations,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile Nyasa Big Bullets have been given 48 hours to respond to the charge.

The two teams meet today in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie. Silver Strikers beat Nyasa Big Bullets 1 nil in the Airtel top 8 quarterfinal first leg in Lilongwe last weekend.