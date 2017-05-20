By May 20, 2017
David Bnda

David Bnda : Trained with Benfica.

Madonna’s adopted Malawian son David Banda left a mark on the football pitch in Portugal when he trained with Benfica football club’s junior side.

The 11 year old, who trained with the team for a week, proved to the world that his country of origin, Malawi, means fire with magical soccer skills.

His amazing performance did not vanish into the thin air as he was named the best performer among the Under 12s. This delighted his mother who could not wait to share the joy on Instagram.

Madonna who facilitated David’s training with Benfica as she is currently working in Portugal, posted her son’s picture which she captioned, my champion.

Could David be the next global soccer star? Is the question among most Malawians. It is their prayer that he should develop the skill and represent the country one day.

Malawi is without a representative in world’s most prestigious football leagues like the English Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga and Seria A.

South Africa and the neighbouring Mozambique remains most footballers targeted destinations.




19 Comments

  1. Pasadi Katole says:
    20/05/2017 at 19:11

    Aphunziredi adzidzatumikira team yaikulu pa malawi pano mighty wanderers

    Reply
  2. Christopher Kateta says:
    20/05/2017 at 19:09

    Wamwayi Ndi Wamwayi….. Mwanayu Anabadwa Nawo Mwayi.

    Reply
  3. Dino Gondwa says:
    20/05/2017 at 19:08

    We Malawians have talent it’s like the way Ernest Mtawali left Malawi few people knew about and at Hardware Stars he used to watch from the bench while the late Fletcher Mmangisa enjoyed the game but when he left he made it big all over the world

    Reply
  4. Madhala Ishue says:
    20/05/2017 at 19:04

    Lelo mawalembako za nzelu

    Reply
  5. Nganya Munyithu says:
    20/05/2017 at 19:04

    I hope it won’t be just football, so stereotypical. With all that money, get him into some ivy league school, Cambridge or Oxford to make something lasting out of himself. We’re tired of if he’s black it must be football basketball or rap

    Reply
  6. Godfrey Jackson says:
    20/05/2017 at 19:02

    David Banda? Malawians are very clever, when they are outside Malawi, they do change their names, so who is he? Davido Bander

    Reply
  7. Fass Vin J Chikuse says:
    20/05/2017 at 19:01

    Keep it up boy good for you.

    Reply
  8. Kaliba Ofatsa says:
    20/05/2017 at 18:55

    Zake zidayera uyu

    Reply
  9. Limbani Msowoya says:
    20/05/2017 at 18:54

    Show us a video

    Reply
  10. Andrew K Mwale says:
    20/05/2017 at 18:46

    Zabwino zonse mwanawe

    Reply
  11. Pauline Kalima says:
    20/05/2017 at 18:43

    Aah Maganizo Anu Amenewo Guyz!!!!

    Reply
  12. Jelson Mlowoka says:
    20/05/2017 at 18:42
    Reply
  13. Godfrey Chigwechokha says:
    20/05/2017 at 18:42

    he could have been playing in mzenga fc kazyozyo mchinji.now benefica adaiphula

    Reply
  14. Rawlings Galewe Mkomera says:
    20/05/2017 at 18:33

    Obviously Watson Chitete Chirwa

    Reply
  15. Watson Chitete Chirwa says:
    20/05/2017 at 18:32

    When he comes back he will be the President of Nyasaland

    Reply

