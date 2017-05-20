Madonna’s adopted Malawian son David Banda left a mark on the football pitch in Portugal when he trained with Benfica football club’s junior side.

The 11 year old, who trained with the team for a week, proved to the world that his country of origin, Malawi, means fire with magical soccer skills.

His amazing performance did not vanish into the thin air as he was named the best performer among the Under 12s. This delighted his mother who could not wait to share the joy on Instagram.

Madonna who facilitated David’s training with Benfica as she is currently working in Portugal, posted her son’s picture which she captioned, my champion.

Could David be the next global soccer star? Is the question among most Malawians. It is their prayer that he should develop the skill and represent the country one day.

Malawi is without a representative in world’s most prestigious football leagues like the English Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga and Seria A.

South Africa and the neighbouring Mozambique remains most footballers targeted destinations.