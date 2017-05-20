Madonna’s adopted Malawian son David Banda left a mark on the football pitch in Portugal when he trained with Benfica football club’s junior side.
The 11 year old, who trained with the team for a week, proved to the world that his country of origin, Malawi, means fire with magical soccer skills.
His amazing performance did not vanish into the thin air as he was named the best performer among the Under 12s. This delighted his mother who could not wait to share the joy on Instagram.
Madonna who facilitated David’s training with Benfica as she is currently working in Portugal, posted her son’s picture which she captioned, my champion.
Could David be the next global soccer star? Is the question among most Malawians. It is their prayer that he should develop the skill and represent the country one day.
Malawi is without a representative in world’s most prestigious football leagues like the English Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga and Seria A.
South Africa and the neighbouring Mozambique remains most footballers targeted destinations.
Aphunziredi adzidzatumikira team yaikulu pa malawi pano mighty wanderers
Wamwayi Ndi Wamwayi….. Mwanayu Anabadwa Nawo Mwayi.
We Malawians have talent it’s like the way Ernest Mtawali left Malawi few people knew about and at Hardware Stars he used to watch from the bench while the late Fletcher Mmangisa enjoyed the game but when he left he made it big all over the world
Lelo mawalembako za nzelu
I hope it won’t be just football, so stereotypical. With all that money, get him into some ivy league school, Cambridge or Oxford to make something lasting out of himself. We’re tired of if he’s black it must be football basketball or rap
David Banda? Malawians are very clever, when they are outside Malawi, they do change their names, so who is he? Davido Bander
Keep it up boy good for you.
Zake zidayera uyu
Show us a video
Zabwino zonse mwanawe
Aah Maganizo Anu Amenewo Guyz!!!!
he could have been playing in mzenga fc kazyozyo mchinji.now benefica adaiphula
Obviously Watson Chitete Chirwa
When he comes back he will be the President of Nyasaland
why?
Lol
And Malawians will trust him to be a good president hahaha nkhani zake zidzakhala ngat zamitchona yapanoyi
kkkkkkkk Eeeeee koma zinazi basi kukhala pheee kuganiza zauplezindeti basi palibe ntchito ina mungamusankhile kupatula u president ai mpando umeneuja mumaufuna eti baba zilizonse amakonza ndi yohova ngati sadalembe ngakhale utaphunzira motani sizingatheke ai mwene dziwani zimenezo