Bokosi eyes golden boot

Red Lions striker Innocent Bokosi has said he is ready to compete for the Golden boot award in the 2017 Tnm Super League Season.

In an interview this publication, the striker said he is hungry for goals this season.

“I have already set plans to win this season’s Golden Boot Award and I know that with the Almighty God I will surely win this award at the end of this season,” Bokosi said.

The 2015 top goal scorer added that he is very optimistic that he will entertain his fans despite that last season his performance was below average.

“Am very optimistic that this season I have a lot to offer to fans and I promise them that this season I will make them happy. I will surely make fans happy considering that last season I was not on my best form to entertain them and I am very ready to pay them this season,” the 2015 top goal scorer told Malawi24 in an interview.

He has so far promised his fans that he will score a goal this weekend when his side takes on Premier Bet Wizards at Zomba Community Centre Ground in Zomba.

“This weekend we are playing against Wizards and I promise my fans a lot in this game and am very optimistic that I will score,” he said.

Currently, Bokosi is the Super League top goal scorer with 3 goals and is followed by Robin Ngalande of Masters Security, Blantyre United striker Frackson Chisi and Patrick Macheso of Dwangwa United who have all found the back of the net twice this season.

Bokosi won the golden boot award in 2015, an award he shared with Chiukepo Msowoya after the two strikers netted 14 goals each.

Last season the forward remained rather ‘dormant’ and some quarters said he was only passing through tough times.

The striker managed to find the back of the net 11 times and he was eight goals away from the 19 scored by Golden Boot award winner Mafco’s Richard Mbulu.