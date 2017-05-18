Call him a champion: Gaba wins PSL with Wits

The Former Nyasa Big Bullets and Bloemfontein Celtic forward has won the 2016/17 Absa Pemiership champions with his club Bidvest Wits after beating Polokwane City 2-0 on Wednesday evening.

This followed Mamelodi Sundowns’s 2-2 draw at home to Maritzburg United on the same night, allowing Gavin Hunt’s men to be crowned champions with a game for each team to play.

The Absa Premiership title is Gabadihno Mhango’s second silverware in South Africa since joining Wits as a free agent from Celtic last season.

In the on-going season, the Flames striker has contributed 9 goals in the process and would have added more to his name if Hunt continued playing him in the fist eleven.

He becomes the second Malawian (after Patrick Mabedi) to win the championship in South Africa.

The PSL title is the first in Wits’ history.

This means that Mhango has won MTN 8 Cup and the Absa Premiershi title with the Clevor Boys in his debut season.