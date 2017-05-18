Jeffrey’s remarks irks Speaker

Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya has said the recent remarks by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Greselder Jeffrey show that the DPP led government introduced quota system to paralyze the northern region.

Jeffrey is reported to have said that a person from the Northern Region will never rule Malawi.

Writing on his Facebook page, Msowoya said such insensitive remarks shows that the DPP introduced quota system of selecting students to public universities in order suppress people from the north.

“Look at what is happening and what we are hearing now, insensitive statements like ‘North will never produce a president until Jesus comes’ to me implies that the quota system is designed and enforced to make absolutely sure that north Malawi produces fewer learned people, and hence has less chances to produce presidential material until Jesus comes. This is distressing.

“Merit and merit only should be the basis for university selection and for public appointments if Malawi is to groom brilliant minds and recruit the best human resource available to compete with the best at global level,” Msowoya added.

He further asked Malawians to emulate Lucius Banda’s approach of doing things if we need to turn things around on university selection criteria.

“If Malawi is to develop, we should, as Lucius Banda said, stick to merit. The exceptional candidates with the best grades should be selected into [public] University and those with not as exceptionally good grades should be enrolled in other tertiary institutions,” Speaker said.

Jeffrey’s remarks that the northern part of Malawi will never produce a president have kicked up a storm with various quarters saying that the sentiments are unwelcome in democratic Malawi.

The Church and Society for Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) under Livingstonia synod has disclosed that they are to sue the DPP secretary general arguing that her remarks can promote “civil war”.

Executive director of the Church and Society for the synod Moses Mkandawire said they are to drag Jeffrey to court to explain what she meant when she told a rally that northerners cannot produce a president.