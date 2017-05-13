Moyale send warning shots to Mafco

Moyale Barracks have warned their brothers in arms Mafco to expect a tough game during their Airtel top 8 first leg clash today.

Moyale Assistant coach Charles Kamanga told Malawi24 on Tuesday that this season Moyale have come with different ideas.

“It’s time for Moyale this season, we are doing everything possible to show Malawians that we are now back to our old days.

“We are warning our brothers from Mafco not to take this game as a walkover but they should expect to feel the heat from Kaning’ina soldiers,” said Kamanga.

Last week Moyale swallowed Nyasa Big Bullets with a goal to nil in the first week of the Tnm Super League.