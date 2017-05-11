We will go on strike – teachers threaten

Teachers in Malawi have told the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology that they are to down tools due to unresolved grievances.

Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) general secretary Charles Kumchenga has said they are to mobilize teachers to put down tools if government fails to meet their demands come June 1 this year.

Kumchenga faulted government for not implementing the resolutions made on the teachers’ grievances which included unpaid arrears and failure to promote teachers.

“If government takes this issue for granted and thinks that we are to call off the strike after discussions then it is making a mistake, we are organized and we will not go back to work if government fails to meet our demands,” said Kumchenga.

Earlier, government through secretary to the treasury Ronald Mangani gave an assurance that it will pay the teachers their salaries.

This followed a strike that teachers had to demand the ministry to resolve their grievances.