Kalua to be prosecuted over abduction claims

Malawi Police have said they are investigating Rumphi East Parliamentarian Kamlepo Kalua following claims that he was abducted.

Kalua was missing for the past week and was found on Sunday morning at Kwacha roundabout in Blantyre with his hands and legs tied with blue ropes.

But the Police have said Kalua needs to be probed and if he was giving false information he may face the long arm of the law because it is an offence.

According to the statement, a person who had been abducted would not have time to shave beards and look as smart as Kalua was when people found him at the roundabout.

“Someone who had been abducted would have marks to prove that he was tortured but Kalua was not found with any mark,” police said in the statement.

The lawmaker according to police said he was picked from Chileka at a site where he is constructing a house on the alleged abduction day but according to the statement workers at the place said that three months have elapsed without seeing him.

But speaking on claims that Kalua faked his abduction, family spokesperson John Mapunda said Malawians should disregard such “cheap propaganda.”

Mapunda said the abductors made sure Kalua was not looking like someone who had been abducted in order to discredit him.

“Kamlepo cannot stoop so low to fake his abduction,” said Mapunda.

Kalua earlier told the press that he was at a place that he can’t remember.

The whole saga began last week when Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) officials raided Kalua’s house and seized three vehicles accusing the legislator of smuggling the cars into the country.

But Kalua obtained an injunction to stop police from arresting him and to order MRA to release his cars. Later, his family reported that he was missing.