Mutharika insulted Malawians – Chakwera

Leader of Opposition in Malawi’s National Assembly Lazarus Chakwera has described the State of the Nation Address (SONA) by President Peter Mutharika as an “insult” to the citizenry arguing he failed to meet the expectations of the people.
During his speech on Friday, Mutharika expressed optimism that the country is to strive on improving the livelihoods of citizens.
“I want every Malawian to realize that, under my leadership, Government is paying attention to issues that matter to them most and the economy at large. As I have repeatedly pointed out, our political project has been none other than to develop and transform this country,” said Mutharika.
However reacting on the statement, Chakwera who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president faulted the statement by Mutharika arguing that he has failed to “walk the talk”.
He cited continued cases of corruption under his watch and weak policies that have failed to change the country for the better.
Chakwera disclosed that the current socioeconomic challenges rocking the country are due to “incompetent leadership”.
The MCP leader also described Mutharika as a man making self-contradictions on issues affecting the country.
Meanwhile, legislators will today continue deliberating on the statement made by Mutharika.
Ochakwela mutakhala inu mungayendese dziko aliyense mpaka kusangalara?muzingolongolora bas ngati kumakukanika ku dela lakwanu ndiye dziko bwanj?
According to these problem malawians are facing now is real an insult’s to have a Leader Peter Mutharika
Bola wanyoza Amalawi koma iwe kusiya Mayitanidwe aMulungu kumakavina ndi nyau pamsonkhano bambo ochitisa manyazi
So you want him to keep quit for everything coz he has his weakness? That is totaly wrong lets talk if something is
Chakwera is just one of the attention seekers, why does he call himself a Rev? he should have known better that only God can meet every single person’s needs and expectations. and even him has his weaknesses he should stop bla bla this bla bla that and wait for campaign to do his thing so that he can be in power and show us what he got.