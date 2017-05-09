Mutharika insulted Malawians – Chakwera

Leader of Opposition in Malawi’s National Assembly Lazarus Chakwera has described the State of the Nation Address (SONA) by President Peter Mutharika as an “insult” to the citizenry arguing he failed to meet the expectations of the people.

During his speech on Friday, Mutharika expressed optimism that the country is to strive on improving the livelihoods of citizens.

“I want every Malawian to realize that, under my leadership, Government is paying attention to issues that matter to them most and the economy at large. As I have repeatedly pointed out, our political project has been none other than to develop and transform this country,” said Mutharika.

However reacting on the statement, Chakwera who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president faulted the statement by Mutharika arguing that he has failed to “walk the talk”.

He cited continued cases of corruption under his watch and weak policies that have failed to change the country for the better.

Chakwera disclosed that the current socioeconomic challenges rocking the country are due to “incompetent leadership”.

The MCP leader also described Mutharika as a man making self-contradictions on issues affecting the country.

Meanwhile, legislators will today continue deliberating on the statement made by Mutharika.