Gerald Phiri’s pet is a cheetah

Flames international Gerald Phiri Junior has shared with his social media fans pictures of a cheetah which he keeps as a pet.

The South African based midfielder recently posted pictures in which he is seen standing near his pet which looks all calm, on Facebook.

“Got a cheetah as a pet,” he captioned the pictures

Considering that the animal is not domesticated in Malawi, people can only get surprised. With the cheetah considered dangerous by some quarters, the soccer star may be considered to be playing Russian roulette.

However, the animal seems very much peaceful, as seen on the picture. In South Africa, most animals are kept as pets hence nothing new with the kind of pet the Platinum Stars player has.

A cheetah is arguably the world’s fastest animal. It can cover a distance of over 61 miles per hour.