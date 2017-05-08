Neno bus accident claims three lives

Three people died while several others sustained injuries in a road accident involving a South Africa bound Premier Bus and a pickup in Neno on Sunday.

Confirming the development was the police publicist in the district, Sergeant Raphael Kaliati, who said that the bus was heading to South Africa.

Kaliati said the accident happened at Lisungwi Bridge as the driver failed to negotiate a corner due to overspeeding.

The publicist added that after losing control of the bus, the driver hit a stationary pickup belonging to Mkaka Civil Engineering Company.

According to Kaliati, three people who are yet to be identified died on the spot while other four sustained multiple fractures and were rushed to Neno district hospital where they are being treated.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Premier Bus is in police custody and is expected to appear before court soon to answer charges of causing death due careless driving.