Bokosi wants golden boot award

He may not have been on fire last season but Red Lions forward Innocent Bokosi has fired warning shots that he is vying for the golden boot award this year.

The striker bagged the first hat trick of the season as the Zomba based militants walked over newly promoted side Blantyre United 4-1 at the Zomba Community Centre Ground on Sunday.

He scored the three goals in this match before Kumbukani Mwambene winded up the celebrations for the side. Ian Banda netted the rookies’ consolation.

Bokosi won the golden boot in 2015, an award he shared with Chiukepo Msowoya after the two strikers bagged 14 goals each.

But last season the forward remained rather ‘dormant’ and some quarters said he was only passing through tough times.

The bright start to this new season could well exonerate his fans and build the confidence in him to vie for the award.

Last season, the forward only bagged 11 goals, eight shy of the winner Mafco’s Richard Mbulu.

Red Lions finished 10th last season but now lead the standings with a superior goal difference over Be Forward Wanderers who won in their opener against defending champions Kamuzu Barracks on Saturday.

In other matches, Mafco FC got the better of Epac FC 1-nil at Civo Stadium while Blue Eagles and Mzuni played to a goalless draw at Nankhaka Stadium.