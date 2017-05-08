Robert Ng’ambi inspires Platinum Stars with late winner

Malawian midfielder Robert Ng’ambi came from the bench for Platinum Stars to score in the 87th minute sealing a win over Highlands Park in the Absa Premiership yesterday.

Ng’ambi was well positioned when he headed home from a corner kick taken by Ndumiso Mabena.

This was his 5th goal in the league this season.

Just at the start of the second half, Mabena had his thunderous shot hit the woodwork and it remained tough for both sides to score.

There were missed opportunities for both teams in the match no wonder it needed the heroics very late for Nga’mbi who replaced Sibusiso Msomi in the 70th minute.

Nga’mbi’s side are now eight points clear of the relegation zone with three games left.

Highlands Park however still anchor the the log table with 22 points from 27 games.