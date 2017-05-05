Kamuzu Stadium to remain closed

…FAM orders Sulom not to allocate matches at the facility

Despite Government’s assurance that Kamuzu Stadium will remain open for use by Blantyre based teams in the 2017 soccer season, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has ordered Super League of Malawi (Sulom) not to allocate matches to the venue until the issues that were raised in an assessment report are addressed.

On Monday, Sports Minister Henry Mussa reassured Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers supporters that the facility will not be closed as earlier announced by the FA.

“The President has said the stadium should not be closed and that instead, we should do repairs. As for the artificial turf, we will remove it and replace it with natural grass so that within a month, matches can be played,” he was quoted by the local media.

However, a reliable source has confided in this publication that Sulom has been ordered not to put any matches at the facility.

The development has forced Sulom to move two matches that were scheduled to be played at the stadium to other venues.

Premier Bet Wizards were meant to play Silver Strikers on Saturday at the venue but the match has been moved to Mulanje Park Stadium, with Azam Tigers home tie against the Central Bankers being moved to Kalulu Stadium on Sunday.

According to information at hand, FAM will work hand in hand with Government in order to make sure that the maintenance of the facility commence very soon as promised by the Sports Minister.

The FA ordered for the imminent closure of the facility after a month-long inspection of stadiums in all the regions.

Out of the 14 inspected stadiums, FAM certified 12 to host matches in the upcoming season.

The development angered Bullets and Wanderers supporters who gave the association a three-day ultimatum to rescind the decision or face possible demonstrations.

However, the slated demonstrations were called off following Mussa’s remarks.

But with this latest development, it is not known whether the Blantyre based supporters will stage another demonstration or not.