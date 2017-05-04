99 graduate from Holy Family College

As government is failing to employ fresh nursing graduates, 99 nurses and midwives have graduated from Holy Family College of Nursing in Phalombe.

The new nurses and midwives graduated with diplomas and certificates in nursing and midwifery programmes.

Archbishop of Blantyre Thomas Msusa who graced the event congratulated the trained nurses for making it observing that it was not easy for them to reach that far.

He however asked the newly trained nurses and midwives to love their job in spite of any challenges they may face at work.

Msusa also asked the graduates to avoid all sorts of bad deeds including shouting at patients unnecessarily when working in hospitals.

“Doctors, nurses and midwives are expected to save lives of people not destroying them,” he said.

The archbishop then thanked government for working hand in hand with the Holy Family College of Nursing which is under Christian College Association of Malawian (CHAM).