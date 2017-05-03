We produced fake Flames tickets – FAM

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has said a printing error caused some tickets for the Flames game to have no FAM security holograms

This development comes after people were arrested for being found with fake tickets during Malawi’s Chan second leg game against Madagascar at Bingu stadium.

FAM Commercial and Marketing director Limbani Matola said the association had some issues with a few tickets for the Flames game which had no FAM security holograms.

Matola said some people were found with tickets without FAM security holograms and they were arrested.

He added that the case was brought before him and they launched an investigation and found that it was just a factory faulty that the security holograms were not printed on the said tickets.

“We had an issue at Malawi vs Madagascar match, some people were found with tickets without FAM security holograms. As suspects they were apprehended as per instructions given to police.

“We together with the police launched a thorough investigation. The investigation involved interrogating the suspects regarding source of their fake tickets. We further traced the tickets back to the sales outlets.Upon further scrutiny it was discovered that the tickets were not fake per se but that the printers erroneously skipped stamping the holograms on these tickets,” Matola said.

He further stated that the association noted that he problem was not just at one sales outlet and that is when they released the arrested people and he personally apologised to all the people who were affected with the problem.

“This problem was noted on not just one sales outlets. At this point we indeed cleared the people affected and I personally apologized to these people,” he said.

Matola further said that as FAM they are still learning and has advised tickets selling agents to be thoroughly inspecting the tickets.

During the match Malawi lost 1 nil and FAM managed to raise K23.5 million.