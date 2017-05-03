World’s oldest man dies at 146

An Indonesian man who claimed to have been born 146 years ago has reportedly been buried in the eastern part of the Java Central province, where he lived until his last days.

According to the national identity card of Sodimejo, also known as Mbah Gotho, he was born on December 31, 1870 in Sragen – the region where he died last week – making him the longest-lived person in documented history, although it is not yet official.

A small ceremony was carried out by his grandson Suryanto and other family members, in which his mortal remains were buried in a tomb, located next to one of his daughter’s – from his fourth marriage – who had died at 60.

One of the relatives of Mbah Gotho told the news portal Liputan6 that the arrangements for the funeral had been made a long time ago.

Teak wood for covering the coffin was bought 18 years ago and the tombstone in 1992, said the grandson.

According to his documents, the elderly man was born a year after the inauguration of the Suez canal, the same year in which the cultivation system – that obligated the local farmers to work in colonial Dutch government’s farms two months every year – was abolished in Indonesia.

Sodimejo, who must have been born at the time of the Dutch East India Company, lived through the Second World War, Indonesia’s independence (1945), the Sukarno era (1945-65), the Suharto regime (1967-98) and the country’s new democratic phase.

According to the Guinness World Records, French woman Jeanne Louise Calment, who lived 122 years and 164 days, and died in August 1997, is the longest-lived person in the world.

The world’s oldest living person at the moment is Jamaica’s Violet Brown, who was born on March 10, 1900.

SOURCE: The Sydney Morning Herald.