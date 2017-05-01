Wanderers, Bullets fans to take to the streets

Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers supporters will on Thursday this week hold peaceful demonstrations against the decision by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to close Kamuzu Stadium.

Last week, the FA through General Secretary Alfred Gunda released a statement in which the stadium was declared unfit to host matches in the upcoming season.

According to the country’s soccer governing body, the decision to have the stadium closed – which came just a week before the commencement of the 2017 soccer season – was based on the inspection done by the association in March in line with FIFA Club Licensing requirement.

However, this development angered the Blantyre based giants who had an emergency joint meeting at the facility on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two rivals vowed to force the FA to rescind the decision saying the stadium was certified by Malawi Government to continue hosting matches in the upcoming season.

According to supporters’ committees from the two teams, FAM has no mandate to declare the stadium unfit as if the teams will be offered to play their matches within Blantyre.

The two teams then gave FAM a three day ultimatum to declare the stadium fit saying failure to do this will force them to hold demonstrations.

However, the FA president Walter Nyamilandu made it clear that the facility will not be opened.

“We cannot continue putting players’ careers at risk so we are not opening the facility until the issues raised in the assessment report are addressed,” he said.

This response has angered the Blantyre based supporters who have now requested a permission from Malawi Police to have the demos on Thursday.

A letter which Malawi24 has seen, has requested the law enforcers to cover for the supporters during the said demonstrations.

The protests will start at 9 O’clock in the morning from Blantyre Old Town Hall to the FA offices in Chiwembe.

The supporters are also faulting the association for barring the facility from hosting matches with just short notice to teams based in Blantyre.

They have since threatened to act if the stadium remains closed by the association.

On Wednesday, General Secretaries for the two clubs vowed to stop FAM from closing the facility saying the move is deliberate match fixing by the association to favour Lilongwe based teams.

FAM is yet to comment on the latest development.