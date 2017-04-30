Speak the truth with charity, Malawi journalists told

A Roman Catholic Bishop from Karonga diocese has urged journalists in Malawi to uncover the truth for the country to develop.

Speaking during the annual general meeting Catholic journalists had in Salima district on Saturday, Bishop Martin Mtumbuka urged the participants to strive for truthfulness of issues in the country.

“If something is wrong it’s wrong, even if we try to cover up, people still know that this is wrong, speak the truth with charity, meaning you want to build something that is better,” said Mtumbuka.

He further advised journalists in the country to always “cherish” their personal life with God and share their gifts with others.

He however added that journalists must also bear “professionalism” while discharging their duties as communicators in Malawi.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Journalists under the tag of Association of Catholic Journalists (ACJ) has ushered in a new executive committee that will be in office for a period of one year.

Established in 2009, ACJ helps the Catholic Church in Malawi in evangelization of the holy gospel in the country.