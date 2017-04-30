FMB increases U-20 league sponsorship

First Merchant Bank (FMB) has increased sponsorship of the FMB U-20 league and has expanded the competition to eight districts.

The announcement was made on Wednesday at a cocktail organised by FMB in Blantyre.

FMB has increased the sponsorship from K20m to K24m.

The bank also announced that the competition will expand as three districts namely Kasungu, Mulanje and Rumphi will start participating in the league.

Previously, the Under-20 league was played in Zomba, Lilongwe, Nkhatabay Karonga and Mzuzu but now the three districts will be added following a voting process which saw these districts beating others.

The increase in money and districts is expected to intensify competition and allow more young people to participate in the league.

The FMB U-20 League is competed for by teams consisting players who are not more than 20 years old and is run by the National Youth Football League.

Last year Silver Strikers Youth won the league after beating Ntopwa Youth at Mzuzu stadium.

This year’s competition is expected to start in the month of May and will end in November.