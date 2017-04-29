Three attempt to sell boy with albinism

Police in Ntchisi have arrested three men who were attempting to sell a two-year-old child with albinism in the district.

Acting Public Relations Officer for Ntchisi police Peter Njiragoma said the three have been trying to sell the child for K6 million since March this year.

Njiragoma identified the suspects as Moses Kazowa (34), Kalirani Banda (23), and Pezeraye Amosi aged 39.

“On 17 April, we received a tip from well-wishers saying the three suspects were selling a boy with albinism for K6 million,” Njirangoma said.

Following the tip, the law enforcers arrested Kazowa, Amosi and Banda.

The three have since been charged with conspiracy to murder and are in custody waiting to appear before court.

Police have therefore asked the general public to regard people with albinism as all human beings and avoid being involved in such cases since the law will not spare anyone.

Moses Kazowa comes from Kazonga village in Traditional Authority Malenga, Kalirani Banda is from Chikhutu village in Traditional Authority Malenga while Pezeraye Amosi hails from Kaipa village in Traditional Authority Kalomole, all in Ntchisi district.