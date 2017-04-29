APM hails Commonwealth-Malawi relationship

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has hailed the Commonwealth saying it is a key player in the country’s development.

Speaking when he met Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland at Kamuzu Palace, Mutharika said since Malawi’s independence the Commonwealth has been important.

“The Commonwealth has contributed to Malawi’s human and economic development, through the promotion of democracy, rule of law, human rights, good governance and has been a voice for our development issues,” Mutharika said.

According to Mutharika, Malawi is an active member of the Commonwealth of Nations and as a way of demonstrating this, the country has honoured all the arrears it had with the organisation.

“Malawi shares the Commonwealth Development Agenda as a way of moving from aid to trade and investment. I therefore wish to thank the Secretariat’s support together with the European Union for championing Malawi’s voice in trade negotiations under the hubs and spokes II Programme which will help in achieving Malawi’s trade development,” Mutharika said.

The president also commended the organisation for its take on the current worldwide phenomenon of climate change by endorsing the COP21 Paris Agreement 2015.

“Climate change has had devastating impact on Malawi as the country has recently experienced a double burden of floods in some parts of the country and dry spells and drought conditions in others. This led to food insecurity and depressed exports in the country recent years,” Mutharika said.