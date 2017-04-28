PP angry with MRA

The People’s Party (PP) has expressed disappointment with the way Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) is operating in the country.

In its reaction to the incident whereby MRA officials invaded the house of Rumphi East legislator Kamlepo Kalua and seized two vehicles, the party has advised the tax collector to avoid being used by government.

MRA officials in the company of heavily armed Police officers went to Kalua’s house in the township of Namiwawa in Blantyre on Wednesday where they seized the vehicles which are believed to have been bought and brought in this country without Kalua paying custom.

PP publicity secretary Noah Chimpeni says the body should not be used to intimidate members of opposition.

“Opposition leaders should not be living in fear of being intimidated by using the MRA whose job is to collect tax not a threatening tool,” he said.

He added that Kamlepo bought and brought the cars in this country using his custom free right as a legislator.

“The suspected cars were bought by Mr Kamlepo without paying tax using his constitutional rights as legislator which says that legislators can bring two cars in this country without paying tax,” explained Chimpeni.

Meanwhile, MRA has explained why it has seized Kalua’s vehicles.

According to the body’s spokesperson Wilma Chalulu, information about one of the said vehicles is not available in the systems at directorate of road traffic hence the seizure.

“We found two vehicles; Toyota Land Cruiser V8 and a Mercedes Benz whose registration numbers are KA 896 and RU 5437 which came in this country without following Customs and Exercise Act.

“At the road traffic the Cruiser indicates that it is a Nissan Vannet and the other one is not in the system so we want to find out what really happened,” she said.

MRA has asked Malawians to stop thinking that it is being used for some reasons by some group of people.

“We do our job using the mandate which were given to us by MRA and Customs Acts. This was not only operation that we had, We also went to other people to check,” she added.

During the search for Kalua’s cars, MRA also invaded the house of his son who is popularly known as Fredokiss in the music circles but whose real name is Penjani Kalua.