Govt wants to know if corruption is real

Government is holding a conference in Lilongwe where officials and experts are examining whether corruption in Malawi is real or imagined.

The conference is being held amid calls for the Democratic Progressive Party government to do more in fighting the vice.

Dubbed the National Anti-Corruption Conference, the meeting which started on Thursday at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe will be officially opened by President Peter Mutharika today.

“The Conference has been jointly organised by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs under the theme: Corruption in Malawi: Reality or Perception.

“[It] brings together stakeholders from across the country to discuss and assess the roles each sector plays in the fight against corruption and determine the direction which the Nation should take going forward,” says a government statement.

The statement adds that the springboard for this dialogue stems from a sense of soul-searching and acknowledgement of the reality of the vice of corruption in all sectors.

President Peter Mutharika recently admitted that corruption in the country is real and Malawians must come together to curb the malpractice.

But critics say Mutharika is not doing enough to fight the vice.

They point out his late firing of George Chaponda as agriculture minister after accusations that he was involved in corrupt conduct during the procurement of maize from Zambia.

Meanwhile, renowned writer and social commentator Onjezani Kenani has condemned the conference suggesting that it cannot be regarded as an achievement in the war against the vice.

“They have gathered at the Bingu International Conference Centre to talk about corruption over tea and lunch. They have even invited Kenya’s PLO Lumumba to deliver his usual great speeches against corruption. Talking is all there is. After that, they will make reports in glossy covers, pointing to this talkshop as one of the major achievements in the fight against corruption,” he wrote on Facebook.