MESN calls for peace ahead of election period

The Malawi Electoral Support Network (MESN) has advised people in the country to maintain peace as the election period nears.

In a press statement signed by its chairperson Steve Duwa and coordinator Andrew Kachaso, MESN has urged all parties, stakeholders and people to be calm and not to involve themselves in things which might cause havoc in the political arena.

“MESN appeals to all electoral stakeholders and the citizenry to maintain peace as we embark on the journey to 2019 elections,” reads part of the statement.

Commenting on the adoption of the 50+1 election system by the Special Law Commission on the Review of Electoral Laws, the organisation said the work of the law commission has been largely informed by various reports submitted to the Law Commission.

MESN applauded the commission for the thorough analysis and professional approach to the issues presented for its consideration for the law reform process.

MESN further called upon the media, political parties, faith based and all civil society organizations and the ministry of information and civic education to civic educate the masses on all the key aspects of the report and not on selected areas before elections.