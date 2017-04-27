MRA invades Kamlepo’s house

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) on Wednesday invaded the house of outspoken Rumphi East legislator Kamlepo Kalua who is suspected to have not paid custom duty on his two cars.

The MRA officials in the company of police officers stormed Kalua’s house in Blantyre in search of the two vehicles in question.

Confirming the development, Kalua said the MRA officials demanded documents for the two cars and carried out a search at the house.

Kalua added that the officers then made it to his son’s house in the city where they also conducted a similar search.

But Kalua said he suspects the action to be “politically motivated” arguing that he is entitled to those vehicles for being a Member of Parliament.

He further added that he is to sue President Peter Mutharika since the search has happened during his reign.

Kalua has been in bad books with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for his views on the socio-conomic challenges rocking the country.