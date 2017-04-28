Devotion: Faith works with love

Galatians 5 : 6 ” For in Jesus Christ neither circumcision avails any thing, nor uncircumcision; BUT FAITH WHICH WORKS BY LOVE.”

Faith will always work by love and that is why 1 Corinthians 13 : 2 says ” … and if I have a faith that can move mountains, but have not love, I am nothing.” I heard someone who was claiming that they could walk on water to demonstrate faith. However that was purely based on selfish reasons and not out of love. As a result he drowned and was dead. He wanted to make a name for himself not for people to experience the love of God. All miracles of Jesus were done by faith as the expression of the love of God. He healed the sick to show them God doesn’t want people to suffer……

The common thing that makes faith and love walk together is that both of them are expressed by actions. Faith and love without action are dead. 1 John 3 : 18 ” Dear children, let us not love with words or tongue but with actions and in truth.”

The love and faith should be backed by action. For example if you really love them, then spend sometime to pray for them. You can also do something to uplift their life as backing action to your love.Having loved the world, God showed us the love by giving Jesus Christ to the world. He shows us that love has an action added to it. John 3 : 16 “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

Add action, dont just express words. James 2 : 14-17″ What good is it, my brothers, if a man claims to have faith but has no deeds? Can such faith save him? Suppose a brother or sister is without clothes and daily food. If one of you says to him, “Go, I wish you well; keep warm and well fed,” but does nothing about his physical needs, what good is it? In the same way, faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead.”

Confession

I am adding Action to my Faith and love. I will show my love even to sinners by spending time praying for them. In Jesus Name. Amen

