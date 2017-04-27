Catholic Journalists Indaba on this weekend

Roman Catholic Journalists under the banner Association of Catholic Journalists (ACJ) will from Friday, April 28 to April 30 come together in the Lakeshore District of Salima, at Fish Eagle Cottage for their Annual General Meeting (AGM).

According to a program approved by the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) through its Social Communications and Research Commission where the association falls under, the meeting will discuss among others; ACJ constitution and membership.

Delegates to the meeting will also review the role of ACJ members in relation to the structures of the Catholic Church in particular and the country in general.

“Members are also going to elect the executive committee of ACJ at national level. They will be mandated to run the affairs of the association in the next three years. Let me therefore encourage new and old members to attend this important meeting. We need to have proper structure for the good of our mother Church”.

Meanwhile, submission of names for the positions of Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, Secretary General, Vice Secretary General, Treasurer, Publicity Secretary and three committee members closes by the end of business today (Wednesday).

After the meeting, members will have time off to interact through a social gather.

Vice Chairman for the Episcopal Conference of Malawi, His Lordship Martin Mtumbuka of Karonga Diocese will grace the occasion as guest of honour.

“This is a clear manifestation that Catholic Bishops in Malawi recognizes journalists as crucial partners to the Church as well as the nation at large. It is their (Bishops) wish that Catholic journalists get organized and contribute to the socio-economic of the country and the Church,”.

National Director for Pontifical Mission Society (PMS) Fr. Vincent Mwakhwawa will also present a topic titled Origins, Nature and Mission of the Catholic Church: The Role of the Laity.

Others who will present will be the national projects officer for Catholic Development Commission in Malawi (CADECOM), Chimwemwe Phiri and the national Communications and Research Coordinator, Fr. Godino Phokoso.

The two will dwell their presentations on Expectations from Catholic Commissions in Malawi on the Role of Catholic Journalists in promoting the Church institutions and The Role of ECM’s Social Communications and Research Commission respectively.

At least 100 delegates including Diocesan Social Communication Secretaries and Directors of Catholic Media Houses are expected to attend the AGM.

ACJ formerly known as Malawi Catholic Journalists (MACAJO) is comprised of Professional Journalists, Communicators and Public Relation Practitioners from both Catholic and secular institutions.

The AGM has been successfully funded CADECOM, Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP),TEVETA, Trocaire, PMS, Catholic Women Organisation (CWO),Luntha Television, Radio Maria Malawi and Montfort Media.