Angry villagers takes council to task over unpaid wages

Over 1200 people who maintained roads under the Public Works Programme in Rumphi have threatened to protest against the Rumphi District Council over the council’s failure to pay their wages.

The 1,240 beneficiaries are from area of Sub-Traditional Authority Chisovya in the district.

According to the beneficiaries, in February this year they carried out maintenance works on roads in the district through the program which is under Malawi Social Action Fund (Masaf) IV but they are yet to be paid.

One of the concerned beneficiaries, Chiukepo Mtete, said since the completion of road maintenance work in his area, the council has been playing hide and seek over the payment of the wages.

“We are tired of waiting for the money. The district council officials owe us an explanation,” he said.

Mtete said the council promised them that they would be paid when all the existing anomalies have been issued.

But the beneficiaries are now tired of waiting and have warned that they would hold demonstrations if the issue is not resolved soon.

On its part, the council said it is having difficulties with the procedures of paying the wages.