Malawi FA trains sports journalists

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) on Friday trained sports journalists from several media houses in the country on various topics concerning the game of football.

The training drew over 40 journalists under Sports Writers Association of Malawi (SWAM).

FAM’s General Secretary Alfred Gunda said the FA thought it wise to ‘empower the media ahead of the new season’ which starts next month having looked at how things are changing in football.

‘’We had given a nod to the proposal from SWAM for a training like this one because we saw the need to equip our reporters who do the spreading of information to the people the FA represents (Malawians) in manning football in Malawi.

“The training covered all the vital trending topics which we saw needed to be made aware to the media as preparations for the new seasons are underway,” said Gunda.

He also disclosed that the FA has intentions of running such trainings at every intervals like when the season has gone for a recess, when its half way done, when it ends and during preseason.

Gunda’s presentation during the training focused on background of the FA, its mission, achievements, challenges it faces and plans the association has in the offing for the future.

He also brought out a presentation on details of the national teams and the people behind every activity.

The other official with a presentation on the day was FAM’s Club Licensing System Manager Casper Jangale who talked about Club Licensing System and Player Transfers.

He later passed on the floor to Wanangwa Kalua who presented on News Reporting and Analysing vs Defamation and Libel – a section in which reporters were enlightened on legal implications that may arise in questionable stories they carry.

SWAM President Peter Kanjere then made a presentation on Media Conduct during football events, the roles of media officers and media relations. In this section the FA made revelations they will be having media officers in top tier league matches in a bid to bring order and novelty to the way the media conduct their interviews and carry out live coverage of the sporting activities.

Rounding up the day was FAM’s Referees’ Development Officer (RDO) Maxwell Mtonga who interacted with the media through a presentation about the newly adopted laws of football.

In making the presentation, Mtonga said that the laws will keep on being revisited in a bid to make the game more competitive and address core concerns raised in critical instances involving offsides, player’s clothing and conduct among other issues.

In his final remarks, Kanjere could not hide his gratitude to FAM.

He said: “We have been calling for training such as these so that we keep base with modern football. These are changing and it remains important for the media to be updated. We therefore wish to thank FAM for accepting our request to be trained in these issues.”

Kanjere then urged the media to put what they learnt at the training in practice in the new season that kicks off on May 6, 2017.

SWAM which has representation from the whole of Malawi fights for the rights of sports writers.