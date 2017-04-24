Recent News
Chitipa United

Chitipa Utd set sights on first league win over Bullets

By on Sports

Chitipa United are eyeing to bag home three points when they take on Nyasa Big Bullets at Mzuzu stadium in their first ever  TNM Super League match on 6 May.

In an interview with Malawi24, Chitipa United General Secretary Marshall Mwenechanya said they are ready to pull the trigger when they take on Bullets.

Chitipa United start maiden league appearance against Bullets.

Mwenechanya said they will be at home and they will not be playing under any pressure since the pressure will be on Bullets.

“We are kicking off our first ever Super League game with Bullets which are one of the best in the country.

“We will be playing at home, and we are going to have no pressure since some  of us  knows  Bullets  inside  out, as we have  been Bullets fans for  so long, and we know how they play and most of the times they usually have  difficulties  in beating league  debutants,” said Mwenechanya.

The Chitipa United general secretary said Bullets’ losses to two league debutants from the north in the past gives them hope.

“We saw  them (Bullets)  being  beaten by Mzuzu United as well as Karonga United, so on 6 May it’s going to be  a tough  encounter for  Bullets,” he added.

He further stated that the morale in Chitipa United camp is already high and the players are taking each day as a new day in football.

When asked how much money the team has sourced for the 2017 TNM Super League season, Mwenechanya said they have managed to raise enough money to be used in their first league games.

“So far, our  fundraising has  been so successful  in the sense that  we have  at least  covered  part  of the long  journey  we are about to start on 6th May and money  is  still  in commodities which are yet  to be sold and we are hoping  to  raise  more funds  as the  league is in progress,” said the Chitipa General Secretary.

