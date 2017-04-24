Chitipa Utd set sights on first league win over Bullets

Chitipa United are eyeing to bag home three points when they take on Nyasa Big Bullets at Mzuzu stadium in their first ever TNM Super League match on 6 May.

In an interview with Malawi24, Chitipa United General Secretary Marshall Mwenechanya said they are ready to pull the trigger when they take on Bullets.

Mwenechanya said they will be at home and they will not be playing under any pressure since the pressure will be on Bullets.

“We are kicking off our first ever Super League game with Bullets which are one of the best in the country.

“We will be playing at home, and we are going to have no pressure since some of us knows Bullets inside out, as we have been Bullets fans for so long, and we know how they play and most of the times they usually have difficulties in beating league debutants,” said Mwenechanya.

The Chitipa United general secretary said Bullets’ losses to two league debutants from the north in the past gives them hope.

“We saw them (Bullets) being beaten by Mzuzu United as well as Karonga United, so on 6 May it’s going to be a tough encounter for Bullets,” he added.

He further stated that the morale in Chitipa United camp is already high and the players are taking each day as a new day in football.

When asked how much money the team has sourced for the 2017 TNM Super League season, Mwenechanya said they have managed to raise enough money to be used in their first league games.

“So far, our fundraising has been so successful in the sense that we have at least covered part of the long journey we are about to start on 6th May and money is still in commodities which are yet to be sold and we are hoping to raise more funds as the league is in progress,” said the Chitipa General Secretary.