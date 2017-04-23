2017 TNM Super League week one fixtures out

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has released fixtures for week one of the TNM Super League which will kick off on 6th May 2017.

Day one of the new season will see last season’s champions Kamuzu Barracks host Be Forward Wanderers at the Bingu National Stadium while last year’s runners up Nyasa Big Bullets will be at Mzuzu Stadium playing against newly promoted Chitipa United.

On the same day, Premier Bet Wizards will host Silver Strikers at Kamuzu Stadium while Dwangwa United will play host to new comers, Masters Security at Chitowe Stadium.

On Sunday, Epac FC will be at home to Mafco FC at Civo Stadium while Mzuni FC will travel to Chitowe FC to play Blue Eagles.

At Mzuzu Stadium, Moyale Barracks will welcome Nyasa Big Bullets, with Azam Tigers and Silver Strikers rocking horns at Kamuzu Stadium.

The final match of the day will see Red Lions playing host to Blantyre United at Zomba Community Centre Ground.