Nomads star out for six weeks

Be Forward Wanderers forward Peter Wadabwa will be out of action for up to six weeks after sustaining a groin injury.

His injury got worse while in camp with the Malawi National football team which faces Madagascar in preliminary 2018 Championship for African Nations (Chan).

According to information at hand, the Nomads striker has been advised to be out of action for six weeks.

The forward will likely miss the Nomads’ league opener if the league kicks off anytime soon.

Wadabwa has since been dropped from the Flames camp and has been replaced by Kamuzu Barracks goal scoring machine Manase Chiyesa.

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) said the Nomads forward joined camp when he was already injured and only made the injury worse while in camp.

The former Silver Strikers forward first sustained the injury he was fouled by Nyasa Big Bullets defender Maneno Nyoni in the first half of the Bus Ipite Bonanza fiesta at Kamuzu Stadium in December 2016- a match, the Lali Luban side won 3-0.

His absence was heavily felt in the Nomads pre-season 3-0 loss to Mafco F.C on Saturday.