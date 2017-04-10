FIFA to fund Flames’ Madagascar trip

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) says FIFA will fund Malawi National Football Team’ trip to Madagascar for the 2018 CHAN qualifiers.

Speaking on Saturday at Chiwembe Technical Centre, the association’ president Walter Nyamilandu said FIFA promised to cutter for the team’s travel expenses and accommodation in CHAN and African Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

“Government will still fund us but then FIFA has also promised to fund our travel and accommodation expenses in CHAN and Afcon campaigns after holding successful talks with the world soccer governing body,” he said.

This is a relief to the cash stripped FA which had earlier on announced the withdrawal of the senior team from Africa’ continental competitions due to lack of funding.

During the ceremony, the FA unveiled Belgium’ Ronny Van Geneugden as new Flames head coach by signing a two year deal.