Teenage boy drowns in river

A 14-year-old boy identified as Jafali Alli has died after drowning in Kapira River in Mangochi district.

Mangochi Police Deputy Spokesperson Amina Daudi has confirmed the incident to Malawi24.

According to Daudi, the boy and his friend went to Kapira River for swimming and whilst in the water Jafali reached a deep area which made him unable to swim as a result he drowned.

“When his best friend realized about it he rushed and reported the matter to the villagers for immediate assistance. People flocked to the river in order to rescue him, and mounted a search but found him already dead,” Said Daudi.

His body was retrieved from the water and taken to Mangochi District Hospital for postmortem that revealed that the death was due to suffocation.

Meanwhile Police in the district are advising the general public not to allow their children to play or swim in the waters without the company of seniors.

Jafali hailed from Chiwundo village, Traditional Authority Kalembo in Balaka district.