Players Association of Malawi now formed

Malawi football players can now afford a smile with the coming of the Players Association of Malawi (PAM) which has been formed by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to take charge of players’ welfare in Malawi.

According to a press statement signed by the Malawi FA Chief Executive Officer Alfred Gunda, PAM has been formed following an executive meeting which was held in Lilongwe on 11th March.

“At FAM’s Executive Committee Meeting the association, among other things, approved the formation of a body that will take charge of all players’ welfare matters in the country going forward, the Players Association of Malawi,” reads part of the statement.

FAM says PAM has been formed because the country was lacking a standardized and organized voice which was supposed to be addressing the players’ welfare in Malawi.

The statement also says that players’ welfare is one of the strategic pillars in the current administration and the formation of PAM is a realization of the objective and its delivery.

“FAM realizes that the players are the greatest assets in our setup, therefore, we would like to ensure that the players have adequate and predictable instruments with which they can sustain their livelihood, both during their playing days and after retiring,” reads part of the statement.

The statement further indicates that PAM will be operating within the principles of the FIFPro.

“The Players Association of Malawi shall operate within the principles of the FIFPro, an independent worldwide professional football players representative body, also known as the players union,” reads another part of the statement.

Meanwhile, the Malawi FA has approved the formation of an interim PAM Executive committee which will manage the formative aspects of the welfare framework for the next two years.

The interim executive assumes office with effect from 1st April 2017.

FAM, Super League of Malawi (SULOM) and Malawi National Council of Sports in their capacity as trustees will be responsible for the appointment of association Executive Committee.

The following is the approved leadership and its governance structure;

Chairman: Mr. Alfred Lungu

Vice Chairman: Mr. Mabvuto Misi

Members: Ms. Titha Mandiza, Ms. Sungeni Msiska, Mr. Chiku Kanyenda, Mr. Jimmy Zakazaka, Mr. Russell Mwafulirwa, Mr. Hellings Mwakasungula, Mr. Trouble Kalua, Mr. Cosmas Luwanika, Mr. Ernest Mangani.

Trustees: Football Association of Malawi President, Super League of Malawi President Executive Director, Sports Council

Technical Advisers: Mr. Alfred Gunda – General Secretary FAM and Mr. Daud Suleman – Executive Member FAM.