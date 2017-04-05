49 year-old former Belgium midfielder, Ronny Van Geneugden is currently in South Africa before connecting to Malawi tomorrow to be the country’s national football team coach, Malawi24 can report.

Ronny Van Geneugden will arrive into the country on Thursday to officially take over the vacant post left by Ernest Mtawali last year.

Last week, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) made a shocking revelation when It denounced Gerald Phiri Senior as the Flames head coach saying the expatriate will be in the country by the end of this week.

In his playing career, Geneugden played for seven clubs before retiring in 2002.

From there, he started his managerial career with a youth side, Genk FC.

In 2008, he was named head coach for the senior Genk FC side where he coached for a year. In 2010 to 2014, Geneugden joined OH Leuven as the head coach before joining Waasland-Beveren in the same year.

The last club he coached was Enosis Neon Paralimni between 2015 to 2016 before being coaxed in by the FA to take charge of the Malawi National Football team ahead of the 2018 CHAN qualifiers and 2019 Afcon qualifiers.

According to information at hand, Geneugden had most of his successes with Oud-Herverlee Leuven where he led them to the Belgian Second Division title in 2010/11 season and an automatic promotion into the first division.

However, his spell at the club was cut short when he started the 2014/15 campaign on a very poor note.

Meanwhile, the FA has announced that Van Geneugden will not be in-charge of Malawi’s first leg clash in CHAN qualifiers away to Madagascar as one way of giving him the opportunity to study and understand his squad.