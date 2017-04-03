Mayaya wants ‘nude’ Police officer reinstated

One of the human rights activists in the country has condemned Malawi Police for firing a female police officer Esther Chiundiza over her naked photos which went viral on social media.

Last month, the social media was stormed with nude photos of the Malawian female cop who was working at Chileka Police station in Blantyre.

The reports of nude pictures led to her suspension pending disciplinary verdict on the matter.

The Police later resolved to axe Chiundiza on allegations of charges of conduct to prejudice of good order and discipline contrary to section 52 subsection 1 of the Police Act.

In a memo signed by Director of Human Resource at Malawi Police Joseph Chambuluka, Chiundiza has been advised to surrender all government property in her possession to the police.

Commenting on the matter, a human rights activist Billy Mayaya has demanded that the officer should be reinstated arguing that her firing is a “mistake”

“Patriarchy accentuates the mistakes of girls and women. This young policewoman needs to be reinstated. We demand that she be reinstated without conditions. The Malawi Police Service should be ashamed for its overtly sexist stance!” posted Mayaya on his Facebook account.

Meanwhile authorities are yet to give a view on the demand by the activist.