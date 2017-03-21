Bullets, others fail Club Licensing test

…Premier Bet Wizards get 2 percent

Last season they failed. This season they have failed again. That’s the People’s team.

Nyasa Big Bullets have been denied a license by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) after scoring 47 percent in the Club Licensing test for the 2017 season.

The other teams that have performed miserably are Mzuni FC with 49 percent, Kamuzu Barracks with 45 percent, Civo Service United with 40 percent.

Newly promoted Chitipa United and Masters Security have scored 39 percent each, with Blantyre United and Azam Tigers scoring 38 percent and 36 percent respectively.

Premier Bet Wizards are the lowest side to have performed miserably with 2 percent.

However, the FA has given provisional licenses to Red Lions who have scored 66 percent, Silver Strikers who have scored 60 percent and Mafco who have 52 percent.

Be Forward Wanderers, who were the best performers last season, have also performed well this season after scoring 78 percent, seconded by Blue Eagles and Dwangwa United with 75 percent, with Blue Eagles scoring 72 percent.

According to the country’s soccer governing body, scoring a 70 percent mark in the club licensing criteria, namely, sporting, infrastructure, personnel and administration, legal and financial is the maximum requirement.

The teams that have been denied licenses have up to Friday to put their houses in order and reach at leasr the 50 percent mark for provisional licenses or risk going through the appeals committee, which will have a final say on whether to completely chop them from the league.

“The FIB will have a last meeting to finalise the scrutiny of the submissions this Saturday. If the clubs fail to qualify on that day, they will go through the appeals committee, which will determine their fate,” said Club Licensing Manager Casper Jangale.

The FA says most clubs have failed on legal and finance criteria due to unclear ownership and unavailability of an accountant.

*Additional reporting by Orton Nyirenda.