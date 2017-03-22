Devotion: Add action

James 2 : 18-20 ” But someone will say, “You have faith and I have works.” Show me your faith apart from your works, and I will show you my faith by my works. You believe that God is one; you do well. Even the demons believe–and shudder! Do you want to be shown, you foolish person, that faith apart from works is useless?”

To believe is not difficult because the above scripture shows that even demons believe. What matters is the action based on what you believe. Some believers fear to do any corresponding action to what they believe according to the Word. They always have questions, what if I fail? They have never asked themselves: What if I succeed?

Dont fear the unknown. Your desire for success should out way your fear of failure in life. Therefore take and action and do something as a demonstration of faith. If you dont do any action, your faith is dead. Dead faith means no longer have faith.James 2 : 26 ” For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also.”

Dead faith cannot do anything. Its same as a dead lion, it may look huge outside but if the lion doesn’t have life, even a small child can play in its mouth. In the same way even if your believing looks good and effective, if there’s no corresponding action, then the weakest of the demons can play around with you and do anything they want and you are completely helpless. It is therefore important to add action to what you believe.

Dont be like a dead lion. Show that you are alive by doing some action. Anything that is alive do some action. Show that your faith is still alive by adding some action. A living dog is better than a dead lion. Ecclesiastes 9 : 4″ But he who is joined with all the living has hope, for a living dog is better than a dead lion.”

Remember faith minus corresponding action is completely dead.

Confession: I am operating in faith and will add action to what I believe. I will do what the word says and get the right results. In Jesus name. Amen.

Worship with us at interdenominational service every Sunday 2pm at Baptist media centre opposite Wanderers football club house.To be born again, prayer and counselling contact +26588326247 +265881383524 +26588870422