FAM makes U-turn on Flames’ Afcon participation

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has reversed its earlier decision to have the Malawi National Football team withdrawn from CHAN and 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers following Malawi Government’s assurance of funding the team in the continental competitions.

The FA President Walter Nyamilandu broke the news on Thursday when he was being interviewed by BBC soon after the Confederations of African Football (CAF) General Assembly in Ethiopia.

He said: “We will take part in the competitions because our Government has promised to fund the team.” According to information made available to Malawi24, the FA will hold a meeting on Saturday to map the way forward.

The FA shocked Malawians when it announced the withdrawal of the senior team from the two competitions citing financial constraints and failure by the association to hire an expatriate coach after being turned down by Government through the Sports Ministry.

However, Sports Minister Henry Mussa was quick to notify the general public that FAM made no consultations before coming up with the decision to pull out from the competitions.

For the past years, the FA has been complaining of receiving peanuts from government for its day to day activities including Flames engagements.

The K32 million, which was allocated to FAM for 2016/17 financial year, was already used by the association last year during the Flames’ Afcon campaign.