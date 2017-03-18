Devotion: His word prevails

Mat 24:35 NHEB* Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will not pass away

Are there any conflicts between the Word of God versus any situation in your life? The Word will prevail. Word was designed to stand the test of time.

Nothing can withstand the Word of God. Sicknesses go, calamities go, dictators go, poverty can go, every issues can go but the Word will remain. You need to grow the Word and it will prevail over every situation.

Act 19:20 KJV* “So mightily grew the word of God and prevailed.” The city of Ephesus where Paul preached the Word was initially a city full of magicians and sorcerers. When Paul came in the city, he was preaching the Word of God and the city was so saturated with the Word of God and the Word prevailed over situations.

In verse 19 of the same the Bible tells us many people who had practiced occult arts gathered their books and burned them in front of everybody. They estimated their value and found them to have been worth 50,000 silver coins. What people used to think were of higher value became of no value at all as a result of the Word prevailing in the city.

Apart from happening in a city, you can choose to have this experience on a personal level. When you have the Word in you richly, it prevails over every circumstance. That is why the Bible encourages us that the Word should be so rich in us (Col3:16). When the Word is so rich, nothing can withstand the Word. That is why if you have any issue that keeps on bothering or haunting you, find specific scriptures in the Word that talks about solution to your issue. Start meditating on the scriptures day and night(Joshua1:8). Talk the Word day and night and ensure you are so saturated with that Word. Your problem will become smaller each day and as the Word grows in you, it will prevail. Your trouble will vanish once and for all. Dont grow the problem by meditating on it, rather grow the Word of God and the problem will diminish.

Confession

I have the Word of God in me and I am an overcomer because greater is He who is in me than the one who is in the world. The Word in my life is working and is prevailing over every circumstances in me. In Jesus Name. Amen.

