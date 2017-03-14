Alliance Capital donates K1.9m to SR Socials

With less than two weeks to go before this year’s Sports Administrators and Journalists (SAJ) tournament kicks off in Lilongwe, Alliance Capital Limited has donated K1.9 million to defending champions Southern Region Socials Football Team.

Speaking to Malawi24 after presenting the donation, Marketing Manager for Alliance Capital Elizabeth Precious Likhunya said her company thought it wise to associate with journalists as one way of giving back to the community through the corporate social responsibility.

“First of all, media houses have been very supportive to us. They covered our netball team, they cover us when we have a golf tournament plus many more activities so we thought it wise to build a partnership with the media.You support us, we support you and this is one way of giving back to the community so upon noticing that you had no sponsors, we decided to come in for you,” she said.

And speaking on behalf of SR Socials, Chairman Daud Mtanthiko hailed Alliance Capital Limited for the gesture and he vowed to defend the cup at all cost in Lilongwe.

“We are very grateful to Alliance Capital Limited for this massive donation. This will motivate us to go there and defend our title. We are sending a very strong warning to all the participating teams that we will not spare them,” he said.

He also added that his team is preparing well for the tournament. In a related development, One Stop Pharmacy has donated medical equipment towards SAJ.

The tournament was launched in 2015 with the aim of bringing together all sports administrators and all sports reporters from across the country.

The tourney was firstly hosted by Northern Region Socials Football Team before being hosted in Blantyre last year.

This years tournament will be hosted by Central Region Socials Football Team in Lilongwe.