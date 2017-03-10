CHAM students pen nurses body

…demand remark of license exams

Students from Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM) colleges have demanded a remark of licensure exams that saw 75 percent of the students failing.

According to the results, only 168 passed the exams out of 669 a development that angered the students. Reacting on the development, the students have faulted the results as they challenge that the exams must be remarked.

In a letter dated March 6 addressed to the Nurses and Midwives Council of Malawi, the students expressed shock with the poor results of the April and October 2016 examinations which the Council released recently.

“First of all, before we left our respective Colleges we sat for Diploma Examinations that are usually formulated in a way that they would prepare us for Council Licensure Exams, and are not very different in nature.”

“It is very surprising that many of us who did very well in the College Diploma Exams have literally failed to earn the Council licenses. A question that continues puzzling us is whether our Tutors teach and examine us in accordance with the Council’s advice and guidance, and that question can only be answered by the Council and our Lecturers,” reads part of the letter that Malawi24 has seen.

The students further urged the council to consider dropping the pass rate of the exams.

Replying to the letter, the nurses’ body has promised to take action on the concerns raised as the board of the council is scheduled to meet on the same.

“Your concerns and requests are clear which need to be addressed by the full Council Board of Directors as a required procedure. Therefore, I am going to call for the ad-hoc Board of Directors meeting to be held very soon,” reads a letter addressed to the students signed by Isabella Msolomba, Registrar for the council.

But the council is yet to disclose the time when the board is to meet to solve the matter at hand.