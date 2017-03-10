Govt to construct military hospital in Lilongwe

President Peter Mutharika has vowed to construct a military hospital at Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe. Mutharika made the promise during groundbreaking of national cancer centre in Lilongwe.

According to Mutharika, the hospital will have air ambulances which will be used to help Malawians wherever they are.

“I want to see a state of the art Military Hospital at Kamuzu Barracks. Attached to this hospital, I want this country to have an air ambulance. We can use our helicopters to save lives,” said Mutharika.

“We can save lives of our people from some of the road accidents with an air ambulance,” he added.

The Malawi leader also assured Malawians that the construction of the military hospital will happen within the next two years and he (Mutharika) want tourists and foreign investors to know that they are safe because Malawi will have world-class medical care centres.

According to Mutharika, the DPP Government will stop at nothing until it has transformed health care in this country.

“We are unstoppable! We have proudly finished Nkhatabay Hospital. Today, we are beginning the Cancer Centre,” said Mutharika.

He further ordered the contractors to finish the work in agreed time.

“Let me say one thing clearly to the contractors: I am giving you one and half years to finish this Cancer Center. No buts, no ifs – deliver on time! And I will be coming to supervise the construction myself,” said Mutharika.