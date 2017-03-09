No malaria drugs in Malawi’s hospitals

Despite the fact that Malaria accounts for 6.81% of deaths in Malawi, public hospitals have run out of drugs that treat the disease.

” Officials in the hospitals are supposed to render account for every stock they receive as per requirement from those who provide the drugs to the hospitals but they just have not” local media quotes Ministry of Health spokesperson Adrian Chikumbe as having said.

According to Chikumbe, drugs such as Lumerfantrine Artemether commonly known as LA are not available in hospitals landing the blame on officials for not proving reports of how they have managed the drugs over the past six months.

Worldlifeexpectancy.com names malaria as one of the top 50 causes of death.

It accounts for 6.81% of deaths with HIV/AIDS leading up with 29.32% .

In April last year, Minister of health Peter Kumpalumehad said that the Central Medical Stores Trust (CMST) has enough medicine in its stores and Malawians will not have problems in accessing drugs anymore.

He however said that the challenge they are facing is drug theft but government is making strides to make sure that medicines in the stores are kept safe.