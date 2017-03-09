Government not serious about fighting corruption – analyst

A political scientist in the country says the reinstatement of Foster Mulumbe as Admarc chief executive officer shows that government is not serious about fighting corruption.

Mulumbe was suspended in December after being suspected of corrupt conduct during the process of procuring maize from Zambia.

But now he is back at work even though the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided his home and offices two weeks ago to search for information in relation to the maizegate scandal.

Speaking to Malawi24, one of the political scientists in the country Wonderful Mkhutche said Mulumbe’s return demonstrates that government has failed to show an anti-corruption character.

“The reinstatement of Mulumbe shows that the leadership is not serious in the fight against corruption,” said Mkhutche.

He added that the fact that the commission of inquiry found irregularities in the maize deal should have made government to wait until everything was over before reinstating Mulumbe.

The political scientist further said that there are so many eligible candidates to become the chief executive officer of Admarc and not only Mulumbe can be on that position.

“The government has failed to show an anti-corruption character, the actions by ACB weeks ago, raiding homes of those connected to the scam, redeemed the lost image. But allowing Mulumbe back to work at this time has taken the progress back to its first step,” said Mkhutche.

According to Mkhutche, Mulumbe’s return will also attract suspicions from the general public.