Pre-season training resume

With the 2017 season fast approaching, Tnm Super League teams have resumed pre-season training.

Almost all the 16 top flight teams have started their preparations ahead of the new season which kicks off on 8th April 2017.

Newly promoted Blantyre United, Chitipa United and Masters Security were the first to assemble in readiness for the crucial season, with the rest of the teams resuming their preparations earlier this week.

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) released the 2017 calendar of events last week where pre-season friendlies will start from next month.

As the pre-season training continues, Super League of Malawi (Sulom) is not sure as to whether TNM Super League will kick off on the said date or not following reports that FAM did not consult them when coming up with the calendar of events.