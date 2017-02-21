Maizegate in Mchinji as Council employees follow Chaponda’s footsteps

Two Mchinji District Council employees are answering charges of theft by public servant after they stole 25 bags of maize meant for victims of a disaster in the district.

The two who are driver Lytton Kanyangalazi, 43, and clerk Kingsley Chiwoko, 46, were arrested on February 17 after they diverted relief items which were meant to be delivered to Mponda villagers in Traditional Authority Nyoka.

The thieves offloaded the items at Sholi village in the area of traditional authority Zulu in Mchinji.

According to Mchinji Police Spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino, the clerk in his capacity as one of the disaster management officers instructed his stores clerk to issue 25 bags weighing 50Kg each and worth K312,500 to the driver.

The driver then knowingly delivered the relief items to their own destination other than the designated place.

“Police intervened and made the recovery following a tip-off from well-wishers who alerted Mchinji police over the malpractice,” said Lubrino.

Meanwhile the two are jointly answering a case of theft by public servant and they appeared before court on Friday February 17 2017 where they all pleaded not guilty.

Currently the two have been granted court bail while the case has also been adjourned to February 23 for hearing.

Chiwoko comes from Robert 1 village Traditional Authority Zulu in Mchinji while Kanyangalazi hails from Ching’oma village Traditional Authority Chakhadza in Dowa.