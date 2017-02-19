Moyale Barracks elect new executive committee

Mzuzu based Super League side Moyale Barracks has elected a new executive committee to run the affairs of the team.

During the elections Gerald Kanje was elected team manager while Richard Kapesa beat two other candidates to win the vice team manager position.

The rest of the members in the new committee are treasure general Col Cosmas Mitengo, marketing officer Mr. Kachemwe,Team Doctor Jacob Phiri, Kit Master Teyama Kadam’manja, secretary general Col Moses Chikadza and deputy secretary general Mathews Tembo

Committee members are, Sgt Willard James, Kennedy Simwaka, Jimmy Nindi, and Christopher Pompi.

Major Dickens Kamisa who managed the elections told Malawi24 that he was happy with the way the elections were run.

“Am happy all things went well. All elected and those who are not elected are happy since our goal is to bring cups and league title here in the north,” said Kamisa.

Meanwhile the club will start preseason training on 26th February, according to coach Collins Nkuna.

“We are going to start our training end of this month and I just want to encourage all players around Mzuzu to come and try their chances since the team is open to everyone even civilians,” Nkuna said.

He added that the soldiers will offload some players who did not perform to expected standards last season.

“We are going to offload six players who didn’t perform well during last season, but it’s too early to announce names till then,” said Nkuna.

Moyale finished in the bottom six in the Tnm Super League last season but managed to reach the finals of Presidential cup in which they lost to Nyasa Big Bullets on penalties.